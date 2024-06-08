Watch Now
Fire investigators discover cause of Pecan Street fire

Posted at 8:22 PM, Jun 07, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — KRIS 6 News has been informed of the cause of the Pecan Street fire has been established.

According to the family, fire investigators said the fire sparked from a faulty extension cord that was plugged into an A/C unit in the back apartment attached to the main house.

The fire broke out Wednesday morningat around 7:30 a.m. The mother told KRIS 6 News that her 5-year-old daughter screamed for her mom to call 911 when she noticed the fire, while grabbing her 2-year-old sister.

The family was able to get to safety, though they lost everything in the fire.

