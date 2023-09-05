Fire heavily damages apartment complex in Portland

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — A Portland apartment complex caught fire and left multiple families displaced Tuesday morning.

According to the Portland Fire Department, fire crews were dispatched to Land's End Apartments just after 4 a.m. in reference to a structure fire.

Several apartment units were engulfed in flames when emergency crews arrived. Emergency crews said the wind played a big part in the fire spreading so quickly throughout the units.

There were no serious injuries reported, however, several residents had to be evacuated. The Red Cross is assisting the residents at Land's End Apartments whose apartment was destroyed in the fire.

Fire crews said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

