Fire spreads from Corpus Christi home to other buildings and cars

Firefighters say the cause is under investigation
Roy Hinojosa
Posted at 4:50 AM, Aug 11, 2021
COPRUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi firefighters said a home on Sarita St. is a complete loss following an early morning fire Wednesday.

Firefighters said the call came in around 2:00 a.m. and it took them about an hour to get the fire out.

Firefighters said a gas meter on the property also caught fire and that caused it to then spread to three cars, a carport, a garage and an apartment, covering almost half a city block.

Firefighters say four people who lived in the home were not injured, they will receive assistance from the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

