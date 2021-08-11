Fire spreads from Corpus Christi home to other buildings and cars

COPRUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi firefighters said a home on Sarita St. is a complete loss following an early morning fire Wednesday.

Firefighters said the call came in around 2:00 a.m. and it took them about an hour to get the fire out.

Firefighters said a gas meter on the property also caught fire and that caused it to then spread to three cars, a carport, a garage and an apartment, covering almost half a city block.

Firefighters say four people who lived in the home were not injured, they will receive assistance from the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.