: Fire destroys Chico's Candy Apples owner's home as fellow business owner starts GoFundMe to help

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — By the time Jose Lopez got the call, it was too late.

"It started burning the whole house. The fire coming out through that window, and that door," Jose Lopez, Fire Victim, said.

The flames took everything his family built over the last 13 years.

"We didn't have much. But we had something. We could come home and rest and find some peace. But now there is no home," Lopez said.

He walks me through what's left — ashes, charred walls, and memories.

"This was one of my son's rooms," Lopez said.

Jose owns Chico's Candy Apples. His kitchen was his livelihood.

"It's all burned. The kitchen is all burned," Lopez said.

Now, he's working out of a church kitchen, trying to keep his business alive. But he's not doing it alone.

"Being through it and actually knowing how it feels to lose," Dru Munoz, Candy Andy Owner, said.

Dru Munoz owns Candy Andy. Three months ago, I told you about a fire that destroyed his food truck. The community stepped in to help.

Now Dru wants to pay it forward. He's the one who started a GoFundMe for Jose.

"We sat there together and created the whole account here at Candy Andy," Munoz said.

Two men, each hit by fire, now lifting each other back up.

And for Jose, it's his faith that keeps him moving forward.

"All of this happens for a reason and I know that God wants me to think big," Lopez said.

