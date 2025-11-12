Fire crews responding to vegetation fire in Odem near US 77

6 P.M. UPDATE: The fire is estimated to be 4 acres, and is currently at 90% containment. Crews are still on the ground mitigating hot spots.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A vegetation fire is currently burning in Odem, near the southbound lane of US 77 before US 37. Residents are being encouraged to travel with caution near the affected area.

The fire was reported shortly after 3pm on Wednesday.

According to the latest from the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire is 15 acres. So far, 0% of the fire has been contained, and additional resources have been requested.

This story is developing and we will update our reporting as we learn more.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!