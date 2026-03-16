Fire crews respond to two early morning house fires on the city's west side

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two separate structure fires broke out on the city's west side just before 5 a.m. Monday, keeping Corpus Christi fire crews busy in the early morning hours.

The first fire was reported at 4730 Easter Street, where crews responded to a single-story, single-family residence with heavy fire coming from the rear of the home.

According to Corpus Christi Fire Chief Tony Perez, the home's sole occupant was able to exit on her own before crews arrived. A pet inside the home was rescued by Engine 8 during a primary search and also survived.

Crews completed an overhaul of the structure following the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation; however, no injuries were reported.

Aaron Verduzco

A second fire broke out at 1810 Hudson Street, where units were called to a large, fully-engulfed one-story detached garage fire.

Chief Perez confirmed that no injuries were reported in that fire as well. According to Chief Perez, everyone escaped the fire safely, and no injuries were reported. AEP Texas crews and investigators were called to the scene, but the cause of the fire has not been determined.

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