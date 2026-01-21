Fire crews respond to house fire on Mendoza Street near Horne Road

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A one-story home on Mendoza Street on the city's west side caught fire Tuesday, leaving the residents displaced but thankfully unharmed.

Assistant Fire Chief Tony Perez told us that crews rushed to the 1000 block of Mendoza Street, near Horne Road, after reports came in. When they arrived, they found the front of the house engulfed in flames. Firefighters quickly went to work and managed to bring the blaze under control.

The fire caused extensive damage to the home, making it unlivable. The occupants have had to find somewhere else to stay, and the American Red Cross has stepped in to provide assistance.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident. Investigators are still working to determine what sparked the fire, and officials haven't released the cause yet. We'll keep you updated as more details emerge.

“Any time there’s an emergency, especially when you have a well-established neighborhood like Molina. There are a lot of residents who come out and like to know what’s going on. We like to keep the people safe and keep the people away until the investigation is complete. But yes, there were a lot of neighbors outside, a lot of people making sure their neighbors are okay, and usually they’re there to help and offer assistance in any way they can," said Asst. Fire Chief Perez.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account if you would like to donate to help them rebuild their home: Fundraiser by Angelica Orr : Community Support for Crystal and Family

