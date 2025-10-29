Several fire crews are battling a huge fire in Rockport.

According to the Aransas County Office of Emergency Management, a fire has erupted on FM 1069 and Cape Valero Road in Rockport.

Fire Chief Jamie McAlister, the Rockport Volunteer Fire Department, and Texas A&M Forest Service are on the scene.

Fire crews battling 20-acre fire in Rockport

Aransas County Office of Emergency Management Facebook page

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire spread across 20 acres but is now contained.

Aransas County Office of Emergency Management

Everyone is being asked to avoid the area and allow emergency crews to work safely.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!