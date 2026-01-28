House fire destroys Rockport home, kills multiple pets

UPDATE: Wednesday - 5:25 pm

A house fire in Rockport this afternoon destroyed a 2,200-square-foot home and killed multiple pets, but firefighters prevented the blaze from spreading to neighboring structures.

The Rockport Volunteer Fire Department responded to the structure fire at 1:18 p.m. in the 1200 block of Enterprise Boulevard. When crews arrived, they found the single-story brick residence with a two-car garage fully engulfed in flames, along with a pickup truck at the rear of the property.

The fire threatened to spread to the house immediately west, but firefighters contained it to the original structure.

Fulton Engine 220 was the first engine company to arrive and launched an offensive fire attack under incident command direction. The crew prevented the fire from spreading beyond the eaves and fascia, saving the adjacent home.

Approximately 25 firefighters and five fire apparatus from three departments worked together to contain the blaze. The Rockport, Fulton, and Lamar volunteer fire departments all responded to the scene.

The involved residence was declared a total loss, including multiple pets that died in the fire.

No injuries were reported among responding personnel. All roadways were cleared in time for school release.

The Rockport Fire Department thanked assisting agencies for their response, including the Fulton Fire Department, Lamar Fire Department, Rockport Police Department, Aransas County Sheriff's Office, Allegiance EMS and other agencies involved in the incident.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A structure fire broke out near Rockport High School in the 1200 block of Enterprise, with the building becoming fully engulfed in flames.

Traffic on Enterprise is being diverted at N Live Oak Street and at Omohundro.

Officials are asking the public to stay away from Enterprise at this time.

Fire Chief Nathan Anderson confirmed that crews are actively working to combat the blaze. The structure is completely engulfed, Anderson said.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. No additional details about potential injuries or evacuations have been released at this time.

KRIS 6 is at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

