Fire at Scuttlebutts causes closure at start of spring break

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A popular local restaurant will be closed until further notice due to a fire.

On Thursday, the eve of spring break, the kitchen at Scuttlebutts caught fire, which resulted in the restaurant being shut down.

No one was injured, but according to the owners and the chef at Scuttlebutts, they aren't sure how long they will be closed,and said they are disappointed that the timing of the fire lined up with spring break.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.