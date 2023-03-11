Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fire at Scuttlebutts causes closure at start of spring break

scuttlebutts worker.JPG
Hami, Eran
Photo: Picture of a waitress and two customers inside a Scuttlebutt's Restaurant.
scuttlebutts worker.JPG
Posted at 10:07 PM, Mar 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-10 23:07:51-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A popular local restaurant will be closed until further notice due to a fire.

On Thursday, the eve of spring break, the kitchen at Scuttlebutts caught fire, which resulted in the restaurant being shut down.

No one was injured, but according to the owners and the chef at Scuttlebutts, they aren't sure how long they will be closed,and said they are disappointed that the timing of the fire lined up with spring break.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ELECTION 2022

ELECTION 2022