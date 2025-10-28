Find out if registered sex offenders are living in your neighborhood before going out trick-or-treating

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With Halloween coming up this Friday, parents should be aware of registered sex offenders in their neighborhoods before sending children out trick-or-treating in Corpus Christi.
We did a search of neighboring sex offenders near the KRIS 6 studio, and you may be surprised at what we found.
Take a look at the map pictured below of sex offenders near KRIS Communications:
Click the link below to search for sex offenders living near or in the neighborhood you live in:
SEARCH: Check your neighborhood by address to learn if there are registered sex offenders living near you.
Halloween safety tips for trick-or-treating:
- Ensure costumes are bright and reflective or add reflective tape to darker costumes as this helps drivers see trick-or-treaters at night.
- Use face paint instead of masks that could obstruct a child’s vision.
- Walk on sidewalks and utilize crosswalks.
- Carry glow sticks, flashlights or wearable lights to increase overall visibility.
- Use soft and flexible accessories such as pirate swords or wands that are not sharp.
- In the event you get separated, have a prearranged meet-up location.
- Travel with adult supervision and stay in familiar neighborhoods.
- Discuss the importance of only visiting well-lit houses and never entering a stranger’s home or car for candy.
- Make sure children know the phone number of an adult and how to call 911 in case they become lost.
- After trick-or-treating, take all goodies home for an adult to inspect before eating, and never consume any items that don’t have a wrapper.
- Know the neighborhood, visit the Texas Public Sex Offender Registry, which includes a map of where the registered sex offenders reside in a given area.