Filmmaker shines light on Coastal Bend firefighter, Lucha Libre wrestler

ROCKPORT. TEXAS — The Rockport Film Festival has been around for 17 years and it allows individuals like film director Sean Manning to feel inspired and confident about their work.

Just last month KRIS 6 News told you about the firefighter and Lucha Libre wrestler Justin Suarez and how he is a hero inside and outside of the ring.

Sean Manning

Now his story continues to be shared by local film director Sean Manning. He said that this documentary was a passion piece for him.

“His story is inspiring it means a lot, not just to the Corpus Christi community but all of South Texas, to be someone who is working multiple jobs, has a family and he just kind of feels like your neighbor,” Manning said.

He added that this project was something that he knew he wanted to do focusing on a professional athlete.

Justin Suarez is a professional Lucha Libre wrestler who also is a hero. He juggles multiple jobs like firefighting, school, nursing and even refineries. But most importantly he is a father and that is his biggest role.

Sean Manning

Sean Manning

Manning said that he came across him at one of his wrestling fights and that he knew right there and then that he was the right person for his documentary.

He is glad there is a place like the Rockport Film Festival — it has allowed him and others to grow and expand their talent beyond their limit.

“If you are a filmmaker and you see work not even from this area it inspires you as a person," Manning said.

Being exposed to other cultures and backgrounds is great for the filmmakers.

“The biggest thing that I want out of this festival is the opportunity to meet like-minded filmmakers. I do like that people use the word networking but I liked it more to be more of meeting my community," he said.

The documentary is called Fire Fighter and already won the SAMC (School of Art Media & Communication) award at Texas A&M Corpus Christi for the most outstanding documentary.

The festival will be all weekend and it will be showcasing some filmmakers from across the world. They will have 42 films playing in total and out of those four will be international films.

To get a ticket to the festival click here.