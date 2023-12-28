Festive Fireworks Lead to Heartbreak: Southside Resident's Dog Goes Missing

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It is time to celebrate another new year, but for many dogs, this can cause anxiety which can lead to unsafe conditions for your pet.

Lariza Rojas is a Southside pet owner. She said she believes that fireworks are the reason that her dog Cora ran off.

"Whenever our neighbors decided to pop fireworks and whenever they pop fireworks, she got scared and just disappeared. Ran away,” Rojas said.

The celebratory sights and sounds of the season can take a toll on our furry friends. Fireworks and loud noises can trigger anxiety and stress in pets.

“It kind of hurts because this dog was our emotional support dog and she kept us together and she’s gone. We really want her back home right now,” Rojas said.

Pet owners can take several measures to help calm their animals during noisy events. First and foremost, it's recommended to keep pets indoors. Creating a safe space within your home can provide them with a sense of security.

“New Year is coming up and there are going to be way more fireworks happening so, she’s going to be even more scared when the year comes to an end,” Rojas said.

The emotional toll on pet owners is evident which is why Rojas emphasizes the importance of taking precautions to ensure the well-being of our four-legged family members.

“Before you pop fireworks, you might want to second guess it because there is someone else’s dog that might do the same thing as my dog and get scared and run away,” she said. “Dogs quickest instinct is to get away from that loud noise.”

