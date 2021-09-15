Watch
FEMA awards up to $13.5 Million for Packery Channel restoration

Bobby Gonzales/KRIS-TV
Storm surge contributed to larger waves at the Packery Channel jetty Friday, causing an incident that took a man's life
Posted at 6:54 PM, Sep 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-15 19:54:51-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city received a financial boost to help restore the Packery Channel.

Thursday, Corpus Christi city council members will hold a news conference to announce $13.5 million in funding by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

In 2017, Hurricane Harvey caused extensive damage to the channel’s infrastructure and walkways.

After opening in 2006, the Packery Channel has provided significant recreational and environmental benefits by allowing easy access to the Gulf of Mexico for boating and constant tidal exchange, improving fishing in the Upper Laguna Madre.

