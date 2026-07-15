Federal judge dismisses Mayor Guajardo's lawsuit against city and five council members

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A federal judge has dismissed Mayor Paulette Guajardo's lawsuit against the City of Corpus Christi and five council members.

The lawsuit was filed in the wake of an effort to remove Guajardo from office.

In August of last year, Rachel Caballero, a longtime critic of the mayor, filed a removal petition citing a 2024 council vote that awarded $2 million for the Homewood Suites Project. Caballero claimed the developer used a presentation that included a doctored FEMA flood map.

Several investigations found no criminal wrongdoing.

Still, on March 25, the city council voted to move forward with the removal.

Guajardo filed her lawsuit the following month. In it, the mayor argued she was singled out for conduct the whole council took part in.

The mayor's removal trial is still set to begin next week.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!