Federal agents, local police officers spotted at westside tire shop

Manuel Venegas, KRIS 6 News
Several officers and federal agents spent Monday morning at Danny's Tire Service #2 on the 2800 block of Baldwin Boulevard.
Several officers began their morning at a west-side tire shop on Monday.

Around 8 a.m., KRIS 6 News spotted several Corpus Christi police officers and federal agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration at Danny's Tire Service #2 on the 2800 block of Baldwin Boulevard near Greenwood Drive.

We contacted the Corpus Christi Police Department for more information on what was taking place at the westside business, but they informed us that it wasn't their investigation and that their role was limited to providing security and assistance to the federal agencies.

KRIS 6 contacted Danny's Tire Service #2 to find out what took place this morning, but the call went to the business's voicemail inbox, which was full. We were unable to leave a message.

