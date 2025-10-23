FBI modifies statement on reports of zip-tied minors in Wilder raid after questions from Idaho News 6

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — The FBI issued an updated statement on Wednesday after Idaho News 6 questioned the agency’s denial that children were zip-tied during a federal raid at a horse track in Wilder on Oct. 19.

Earlier, an FBI public affairs officer sent an email to Idaho News 6 stating, “Reports suggesting children were zip-tied or hit with rubber bullets during the October 19 FBI-led operation in Wilder are completely false.”

During coverage of the raid, Idaho News 6 obtained a photo showing a 14-year-old U.S. citizen in zip ties. The newsroom sent the image to the FBI in response to the initial statement.

READ MORE | Canyon County sheriff calls DHS statement on Wilder raid “false and misleading”

The FBI later replied with an “updated statement” that said, “Reports suggesting young children were zip-tied or hit with rubber bullets during the October 19 FBI-led operation in Wilder are completely false.”

Idaho News 6 followed up to clarify what age is defined as a "young child," but has yet to hear back. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.