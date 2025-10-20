Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fatal single-vehicle crash claims life of Bayside man

A 65-year-old Bayside man died Saturday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on FM 3284 on Saturday, Oct. 18, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Rob Mallory, Staff Sergeant for DPS said troopers responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash with entrapment around 12:09 p.m. near Gregory.

A 2024 Chevy Blazer driven by Donald Humphrey, 65, was traveling Northeast on FM 3284.

"The Blazer left the roadway in the curve and traveled into a ditch, impacting the front of the vehicle causing the vehicle to roll over FM 136 before striking a culvert causing it to go airborne and travel into a private yard," stated Sgt. Mallory.

Humphrey, the only occupant of the Chevy Blazer, was trapped inside the vehicle and died from his injuries. Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Judge Karen Diaz pronounced Humphrey deceased at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by troopers from the Sinton Highway Patrol Office.

