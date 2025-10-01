44-year-old man arrested following fatal shooting on Navajo Street

UPDATE: OCT. 2, 2025; 11

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred on Wednesday afternoon on the city's west side.

CCPD Senior Officer Antonio Contreras confirmed that 44-year-old Jefferey Berger was arrested and charged with Murder. Officer Contreras said Berger was then transported to the city detention center for booking.

Investigators determined Berger and the victim were known to each other, and this was not a random act of violence.

According to the arrest affidavit, when police were detaining Berger, he said that the victim had already stolen from him in the past and "that's why he did what he did."

The arrest affidavit then states," Officer Chapa also advised that Jeffery told her that he hoped [the victim] was okay, and that he did not mean to hurt him. The revolver that Jeffery had was taken and secured in Officer Chapa's patrol unit."

Officials said the victim was taken to Spohn Shoreline Hospital, where he died from a gunshot wound to his stomach area.

ORIGINAL: OCT. 1, 2025; 3:19 P.M.

One man is dead following a shooting in the 3900 block of Navajo Street on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene at approximately 1:05 p.m. on October 1, 2025, after receiving reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they discovered a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound inside a residence.

Multiple individuals present at the scene were detained by responding officers while the Criminal Investigations Division was called to handle the investigation.

According to CCPD, investigators determined that a disturbance had occurred at the residence when someone pulled out a gun and fired a shot, striking an individual inside the home. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police have confirmed that a suspect is currently in custody, though formal charges have not yet been filed pending the completion of interviews with witnesses and others who were present during the incident.

The Criminal Investigations Division continues to work the case, with witnesses being transported to police headquarters for interviews.

The victim's identity has not been released pending notification of family members.

This is a developing story, and more information will be provided as it becomes available from the Corpus Christi Police Department.

