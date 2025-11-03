Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fatal pedestrian crash shuts down westbound traffic on Saratoga near Weber early Monday morning

Myra Sanchez/KRIS 6 News
UPDATE: Monday - 4:45pm
The Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man killed on Saratoga as 35-year-old Brodrick Johnson.

ORIGINAL STORY:
The Corpus Christi Police Department shut down westbound traffic near the intersection of Weber Road and Saratoga Boulevard on Monday morning.

According to CCPD, around 4:49 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of Saratoga Blvd. in reference to a major traffic accident involving a pedestrian.

Weber Fatal

"When officers arrived, they located a male pedestrian in the roadway. CCFD medics arrived and began providing aid to the male. He was transported to a local hospital. The male later succumbed to his injuries," stated CCPD Senior Officer Antonio Contreras.

Officer Contreras said investigators discovered the pedestrian crossed Saratoga Blvd., not at a crosswalk, and was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound. The driver of the vehicle who struck the pedestrian remained on the scene.

The roadway has been reopened as of 8:30 a.m. Monday following the CCPD Traffic Division's investigation.

