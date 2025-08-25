Fatal head-on collision claims life of Sandia man on FM 738

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A 71-year-old Sandia man died Thursday evening following a head-on collision on FM 738 Thursday afternoon.

According to Texas Department of Public Safety Staff Sergeant Rob Mallory, the incident occurred when Ramon Reyes attempted to pass another vehicle in the oncoming traffic lane.

"At approximately 4:15 PM on August 21st, Ramon Reyes Estrada was driving a 1998 Chevrolet pickup southbound on FM 738 just north of Orange Grove when the fatal crash occurred. According to Texas Department of Public Safety investigators, Estrada moved into the northbound lane to pass a vehicle that was making a right turn," stated Sgt Mallory in a press release.

Investigators say a 2002 Ford F-150 driven by 66-year-old Humberto Ramon, also of Sandia, was traveling north in the same lane when Estrada's vehicle moved into his lane.

"Despite Estrada's attempt to take evasive action, the F-150 struck the Chevrolet on the passenger side. Estrada sustained significant injuries in the collision and was transported to Christus Spohn Hospital in Alice," added Sgt. Mallory.

Estrada succumbed to his injuries shortly after 5:00 p.m., with Justice of the Peace Judge Richard DeLeon pronouncing him deceased.

Ramon was also taken to Christus Spohn Alice for his injuries; however, his current condition was not immediately available.

The crash remains under active investigation by Troopers from the Alice Highway Patrol Office, who are working to determine all contributing factors to the collision.