Family of officer Dominguez raises money for hospital expenses

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The family of Corpus Christi Senior Officer Manuel Dominguez is raising money for the officer's medical expenses after he was shot on Wednesday at the Water Color apartment complex.

Dominguez's daughter, Victoria Dominguez, says her father has "premaritally lost his right eye" due to the incident.

CCPD Chief of Police Mike Markle said on Friday that officer Dominguez was responding to a family disturbance and was speaking to the mother when the alleged suspect, 20-year-old Joshua Powell, came out and started shooting at the officer.

A statewide blue alert was activated when the suspect got away. He was arrested on Thursday and charged with assault on a pregnant person, with a bond set at $100,000, and attempted capital murder with a $1 million bail.

Mayor Paulette Guajardo said that Dominguez is a 20-year-veteran of the local police force.

The family has a $50,000 fund-raising goal. If you would like to help officer Dominguez and his family, you can click here.