Family and friends prepare to honor Officer Ortiz during Friday morning service

SINTON, Tx — Preparations are underway to honor Senior Officer Vicente Ortiz, Jr.

Ortiz died on June 1, ten days after Corpus Christi police said he was struck while escorting a funeral procession.

KRIS 6 NEWS

On Friday morning, dozens of Corpus Christi Police Officers on motorcycles escorted his body to the San Patricio County Fairgrounds in Sinton, where a memorial service will be held at 10 a.m.

Several more officers were on hand to escort his body into the facility.

KRIS 6 NEWS

Ortiz served the Corpus Christi Police Department for 15 years. The Sinton native began his career with CCPD in 2009 as a cadet in the police academy. Upon graduation, he served in the Uniform Division as a patrol officer.

During his time with the department, he received several awards and accolades.

KRIS 6 News

In 2014, Ortiz was awarded the Life Saving Ribbon for saving his father's life. According to a post on the CCPD Blotter website, Ortiz's father had a heart attack and collapsed when Ortiz quickly administered CPR. Doctors credited Ortiz's immediate action to saving his father's life.

In 2016, Ortiz was awarded another Life-Saving Ribbon after saving the life of a person who was trying to commit suicide.

In 2017, he received a Letter of Recognition for taking three firearms off the streets in a matter of weeks. Around that time, he was chosen to be a field training officer. Field Training Officers train officers and act as supervisors, counselors, and role models.

The following year, he was transferred to the Traffic Division, where he then served in the Motor Unit in the Traffic Division.

A public memorial for Ortiz will get underway Friday morning. His gravesite services are private for family and friends.

Ortiz leaves behind a wife and two children.

