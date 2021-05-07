Families celebrate Mother's Day at OLPH Academy picnic

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A special Mother's Day lunch was held Friday afternoon at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Academy.

Families were invited to bring their children lunch and have a picnic outside in honor of Mother's Day.

There were mariachis serenading moms, kids and other family members.

Organizers say the picnic lunch was in honor of the Virgin Mary and all mothers.

Jessica Guerra, a mother of two boys said, "thank you OLPH for inviting us and helping celebrate moms. We are very blessed to be here today."

Diana Martinez, the principal of OLPH Academy said, "I want to thank all the moms for coming. All the dads, aunts and grandmas. We love you all. And we look forward to days where we can celebrate in more ways like this."

Mother's Day is this Sunday, May 9,2021.