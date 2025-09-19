Families call 35-year sentence for ax murders 'unfair'

The families of two women killed with an ax three years ago say a 35-year prison sentence handed down this week isn't justice for their daughters.

A judge sentenced Alejandro Lopez Jr. Tuesday, Sept. 16, in the 79th Judicial District Court for the July 2022 murders of Nola Morales and Ana Pastor. Lopez admitted to killing both women after arguing with them.

"To say that I hate him. That would be an understatement. I told him that. I also told him that he's probably going to die a painful death," said Ernesto Lee Morales, Nola Morales' father.

The families say they've lived a nightmare they hope no other family would go through.

"She was a social butterfly. She liked to be around people. Enjoyed life in general. Loved to be with family," Ernesto said about his oldest child.

He said he would have preferred Lopez receive the death penalty and was disappointed with the plea deal.

"It was lengthy, disappointing, needless to say. And a decision was made. Do I agree with it? No, I don't. But, I'm not the prosecutor," he said.

Ana Pastor's mother, Annabel Pastor, expressed similar frustration with the sentence.

"It's so unfair. 35 years ain't nothing. For two persons also is nothing. I honestly think murders shouldn't even take no plea deal. They shouldn't offer no plea deals for these murderers," Anabel said.

According to the families, both Nola and Ana always saw the best in people. Pastor said Lopez never looked at the families when they gave their impact statements.

"The way he took Ana and Nola's life away wasn't nothing nice. I'm not going to sit here and lie. I wanted to go attack him," Annabel said.

District Attorney Carlos Garcia said Lopez will be eligible for parole after serving half of his sentence.

The families said all they can do now is carry their daughters' legacies as they move into a future without them.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

