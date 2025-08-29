A new gym on 14242 Northwest Boulevard in Calallen is drawing attention not just for its workouts, but for its message. Body of Christ Faith & Fitness opened in June and blends strength training with worship, prayer, and Bible study.

Faith and fitness unite at new Calallen gym

“It literally jumped out at me on the road,” said Grayson Bearden, a Calallen neighbor and social media manager who passed by the gym's sign. “I had several people call me like, ‘Grayson, you’ve got to check out this place."

Owners Andy Garcia and Joseph Hogon say their mission is to help members build both their bodies and their faith.

“When you get here, you try to elevate you,” Garcia said. “We try to encourage you that you have the strength, the energy, the endurance—everything God has already given you. Let’s just build off that.”

The gym offers Hyrox-style workouts, combining running, strength, and endurance training, with an added spiritual focus. Worship music plays in the background, group prayers are held, and Bible studies are part of the weekly routine.

“We put God first in everything that we do, from when we wake up to when we walk in the gym,” said Hogon. “We embody His presence, giving Him thanks, honor, and glory before we even start working out.”

Videos of packed workouts filled with prayer have been circulating online, highlighting a growing trend Garcia and Hogon hope to continue: faith-based fitness.

“The mission the founders have—to build your body as a temple—it’s so needed,” Bearden said.

As more Coastal Bend residents explore ways to strengthen both their bodies and their beliefs, the owners believe their gym offers something deeper than a workout.

“Fitness is such a self-glorifying thing,” Bearden said. “When we can step outside ourselves and give God the glory, I think that’s beautiful.”

The church is holding a free event this Saturday at 9am. Residents 13 and older are are invited to come work out and praise the lord together.

