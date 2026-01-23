EXTREME WINTER WEATHER: Latest cancellations and closures

Organizations, churches, and schools are canceling or delaying events as a major cold front heads to the Coastal Bend.

Here's the latest on cancellations and closures:

EVENT CANCELLATIONS



Corpus Christi Education Foundation has canceled its Hearts & Minds 5K Run scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 31 at Water's Edge Park.

Island in the Son Methodist Church at 10650 Highway 361 on Padre Island has canceled its services on Sunday.

San Patricio County has canceled jury duty for Tuesday, Jan. 27. According to Sheriff Oscar Rivera's Facebook post, nothing is further required from those scheduled to appear. If you have questions, call 361-364-9377

The Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery will be closed on Sunday, Jan. 25.



SCHOOL CANCELLATIONS AND CLOSURES



CORPUS CHRISTI ISD - FRIDAY 9:28 AM UPDATE - Corpus Christi ISD officials confirm they will monitor the forecast throughout the weekend. At this time, there are no changes to our school-day schedule. If there are any changes, CCISD will share information via its mass notification system, its official district website and official social media accounts, and via local media outlets. The district said it will post an update again no later than 5 p.m. Sunday, regardless of whether there are any changes.

- FRIDAY 9:28 AM UPDATE - Corpus Christi ISD officials confirm they will monitor the forecast throughout the weekend. At this time, there are no changes to our school-day schedule. If there are any changes, CCISD will share information via its mass notification system, its official district website and official social media accounts, and via local media outlets. The district said it will post an update again no later than 5 p.m. Sunday, regardless of whether there are any changes. TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY- CORPUS CHRISTI - The university is keeping a close eye on the weatHer and will make a decision on Sunday.

- The university is keeping a close eye on the weatHer and will make a decision on Sunday. WEST OSO ISD - FRIDAY MORNING UPDATE- West Oso ISD is monitoring weather conditions in order to determine whether or not the district should delay the start of classes on Monday morning.

- FRIDAY MORNING UPDATE- West Oso ISD is monitoring weather conditions in order to determine whether or not the district should delay the start of classes on Monday morning. ALICE ISD - FRIDAY 1PM UPDATE- Classes will be held on Monday. The district will do away with their standard dress code and allow students to wear warm-ups and any type of clothing to remain warm. Teachers will also be allowed to wear jeans. The district will also serve hot chocolate on-hand for the staff and students. If the district decides to postpone classes, it will notify parents and staff via its mass notification system and the district's Facebook page.

- FRIDAY 1PM UPDATE- Classes will be held on Monday. The district will do away with their standard dress code and allow students to wear warm-ups and any type of clothing to remain warm. Teachers will also be allowed to wear jeans. The district will also serve hot chocolate on-hand for the staff and students. If the district decides to postpone classes, it will notify parents and staff via its mass notification system and the district's Facebook page. CALALLEN ISD - FRIDAY AFTERNOON- As of Friday, there are no plans to postpone or cancel classes on Monday. The district will monitor weather conditions and decide by noon on Sunday, Jan. 25 on what the district needs to do. Once a decision is made, the district will notify parents via the ParentSquare notification system, and they will post the information on the district's social media accounts (Facebook, Instagram, X). If there is a delay in the start of classes, buses will run their usual routes but likely 2 hours later or such (as an example). So if a student normally gets picked up at 6:45 a.m., they can expect their bus at 8:45 a.m. on a 2-hour delay or 9:45 am on a 3-hour delay.

- FRIDAY AFTERNOON- As of Friday, there are no plans to postpone or cancel classes on Monday. The district will monitor weather conditions and decide by noon on Sunday, Jan. 25 on what the district needs to do. Once a decision is made, the district will notify parents via the ParentSquare notification system, and they will post the information on the district's social media accounts (Facebook, Instagram, X). If there is a delay in the start of classes, buses will run their usual routes but likely 2 hours later or such (as an example). So if a student normally gets picked up at 6:45 a.m., they can expect their bus at 8:45 a.m. on a 2-hour delay or 9:45 am on a 3-hour delay. BROOKS COUNTY ISD - Brooks County ISD has announced a late start for Monday, January 26, 2026, to allow for safer travel conditions.

Scheduled Report Times:

8am- Custodial team 9am- Admin/ Office Staff 9:30am- Teachers/Instructional 10am- students The district will continue to monitor weather and road conditions throughout the weekend and will provide updates if additional changes are necessary. If a change is made, Brooks County ISD will notify staff and parents by 7 a.m. Monday morning through the district email, the district's emergency notification system (calls and texts), the district website, official social media platforms, and local media outlets.

- Brooks County ISD has announced a late start for Monday, January 26, 2026, to allow for safer travel conditions. Scheduled Report Times: GREGORY-PORTLAND ISD - GPISD will have a 2-hour delayed start on Monday, January 26 due to weather conditions. Families and staff will continue to receive updates through the district's communication channels.

- GPISD will have a 2-hour delayed start on Monday, January 26 due to weather conditions. Families and staff will continue to receive updates through the district's communication channels. WEST OSO ISD - WOISD will have a 2-hour delayed stared on Monday for both students and staff. If there are any changes, parents will receive an alert from ParentSquare. Information will be posted on local media outlets, the district's website and social media sites.

Elementary Start Time Monday- 10am- John F. Kennedy Elementary School and West Oso Elementary School Secondary Start Time Monday- 10:30am- West Oso Junior High School and West Oso High School

- WOISD will have a 2-hour delayed stared on Monday for both students and staff. If there are any changes, parents will receive an alert from ParentSquare. Information will be posted on local media outlets, the district's website and social media sites. FLOUR BLUFF ISD - FBISD will closely monitoring the weather forecast this weekend. If they delay or cancel classes on Monday, the district will share updates through email, phone calls, text messages, district social media platforms, and local news outlets.

- FBISD will closely monitoring the weather forecast this weekend. If they delay or cancel classes on Monday, the district will share updates through email, phone calls, text messages, district social media platforms, and local news outlets. JJAEP - The Juvenile Justice Alternative Education Programs will have a delayed start on Monday with school beginning at 10:30 a.m. JJAEP will monitor weather conditions over the weekend. If any changes are made, families will be notified via text, phone calls, newsletters, and local news outlets.

- The Juvenile Justice Alternative Education Programs will have a delayed start on Monday with school beginning at 10:30 a.m. JJAEP will monitor weather conditions over the weekend. If any changes are made, families will be notified via text, phone calls, newsletters, and local news outlets. SCHOOL OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY- Friday 5:49pm Update- SST does not have plans to cancel or postpone classes at this time. If they decide to postpone or cancel classes, they will notify parents through social media and local media.



CCISD Athletics:

All athletic events scheduled for this afternoon and Saturday will proceed as planned. However, due to current temperature projections, modifications will be made to outdoor practices on Monday, January 26th. These adjustments apply only to practices and do not affect games, which currently have no limitations.

For temperatures between 35°F and 33°F, maximum exposure time is 60 minutes, followed by a mandatory 15-minute indoor warming period every 60 minutes; games may be modified or canceled if needed.

For temperatures between 32°F and 30°F, maximum exposure is limited to 45 minutes, with a 15-minute indoor warming period required every 45 minutes; games may be modified or canceled.

For temperatures between 30°F and 26°F, maximum exposure is reduced to 30 minutes, and games may be modified or canceled.

If the district announces a late start or cancellation, practice schedules will be adjusted accordingly or activities may be canceled entirely. We will continue to provide updates as new information becomes available. Thank you for your flexibility and for helping prioritize the safety and well-being of our student-athletes and staff.

_________________________________________________

Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery

The Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery will be CLOSED on Sunday, January 25, due to severe winter weather and potentially hazardous driving conditions

_________________________________________________

South Texas Botanical Gardens & Nature Center

The South Texas Botanical Gardens & Nature Center will close Sunday, Jan. 25 and Monday, Jan. 26 due to cold weather. It will reopen Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Revisit KRISTV.com as we will continue to update this list over the next few days.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!