CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With Memorial Day weekend bringing increased crowds to local waterways, boating safety experts are urging people on the water to take precautions before heading out this holiday.

Tom Gottemoller, vice division commander of the 7th Division of the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary, said there are 5 key things every boater should do.

Experts share top 5 safe boating tips as Memorial Day weekend brings crowds to the water

"Generally what I like to tell people is there are 5 things that you want to do. First of all, take yourself a safe boating class. The second thing is always wear your life jacket. The other one is, don't drink and operate a boat. If your boat has an engine cutoff switch, use it. And the last but not least, keep a proper lookout."

Gottemoller said wearing a life jacket is the single most important thing a boater can do.

"Number one thing is put that life jacket on no matter who you are."

He also warned boaters about a dangerous maneuver known as end swapping, which can happen when a flat boat takes a turn at speed.

"The stern rises up out of the water. The bow kind of gets buried, and the boat turns 180 degrees and generally can throw the occupants out of the boat."

Gottemoller said if there is going to be alcohol on the boat, boaters should plan ahead.

"Make sure you have a designated operator, somebody who's not going to be drinking and is experienced in operating the boat."

U.S. Coast Guard licensed captain Reanna Yaklin said the holiday weekend brings unique challenges on the water.

"This time of year we see a huge increase in traffic on our waterways. A lot of these boaters are not experienced, there's some that are very inexperienced and so you have to be very vigilant of those folks."

Yaklin said drinking while operating a vessel is one of the most dangerous things a boater can do.

"If you can avoid from consuming alcohol while operating a vessel, please do so."

She also stressed the importance of watching children closely on the water.

"Never take your eye off your child if you have them on a boat, do not take your eye off of them, because I know how quick kids can be and things can happen so fast and we want everybody to have a safe holiday weekend."

Yaklin, who is also a mother to a 5-year-old, said children under 13 are required by law in Texas to wear a life jacket while on a vessel — even while idling.

"Don't let them take off that life jacket, even if you have your anchor down."

She recommends parents make sure the life jacket fits their child correctly and is Coast Guard approved, sized specifically for the child's weight and height.

Yaklin said being prepared goes beyond knowing how to operate a boat. She keeps what she calls a Coast Guard box on her vessel — a designated container with all required safety items organized and ready to present to officials if the boat is inspected. Here is what she keeps inside:

Extra kill switch — Yaklin carries a spare in case hers is lost or misplaced. She said the kill switch is not only the right thing to use, it is required by law.

Flares — Flares have expiration dates printed on them. Yaklin said boaters should check and replace them regularly, as expired flares can result in a fine during a Coast Guard inspection.

First aid kit — Includes basic necessities such as bandages and medicine.

Gauze and hydrogen peroxide — Useful for treating scrapes, bruises, abrasions, and hook injuries. Yaklin said hydrogen peroxide or bleach is especially beneficial given exposure to salt water.

Air horn — Required to be kept on the vessel at all times.

Whistle — Another required safety item.

Throwable device — Required on all vessels. Can be thrown to someone in a man-overboard situation as a retrieval device.

Fire extinguisher — Required on board. Yaklin said it should be stored in a dry area away from salt water, which can corrode and rust it. Check the indicator to confirm it is full and up to date.

Type 1 PFD (offshore life jacket) — Required for U.S. Coast Guard licensed captains. Designed for offshore use where rescue may be delayed.

Type 2 PFD (near-shore life jacket) — Suitable for inshore and near-shore boating.

Yaklin said all items in the Coast Guard box should be kept up to date and stored away from salt water, which can damage and corrode equipment over time.

Jada Strayer

She also reminded boaters to be vigilant around kayakers and paddleboarders, who are often harder to spot near boat ramps — especially in low light, overcast, or rainy conditions — because smaller vessels typically do not have the navigation lights that larger boats carry.

Gottemoller noted that while boating accidents involving powerboats have declined in recent years, deaths involving paddle craft — kayaks, paddleboards, and canoes — have gone up, likely due in part to the growing popularity and affordability of those watercraft.

Both experts said taking a boating safety course can save lives. The Coast Guard Auxiliary is offering a full course on June 13, a Saturday, beginning at 8 a.m. Boaters can find a class near them by visiting CGAUX.org and entering their zip code.

Yaklin said education is one of the most important factors in boating safety.

"Always educate yourself as much as you can about the areas you're boating in as far as the underwater structure, areas that you wanna fish in. Educate yourself also about the vessel that you're operating."

Both experts agreed: always be prepared, stay attentive, and never let your guard down on the water.

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