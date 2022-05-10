Expert says formula shortage could be linked to low breast milk donations.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The magic of breast milk is how mothers have fed their infants for centuries until the creation of baby formula.

Now-a-days baby formula is hard to find.

Jania Flores, a store manager at Siempre Grocery on Staples and a mother of twins, says the situation has gotten worse due to the shortage.

"All the special orders like Similac sensitive, soy, all those, we have no luck on getting them. So, it's been really really hard," she said.

Flores added that it has been difficult to get in contact with the company.

"We have had like no communication with the Similac company. I fill my order list every week because I know babies need their formula," she said.

An alternative for moms and moms who are expecting is breast milk.

Laurie Beck, a registered nurse and a lactation coordinator with Driscoll Children's hospital says they have also seen a decrease in donations of breast milk and she believes the shortage of baby formula could be to blame.

"They're not seeing an increase in donations and I think one thing that might be happening is that moms may be holding on to their milk because there is not always a reliability of the formula," Beck said.

Beck says that women who are interested in donating milk can donate once or donate until the baby's first birthday.

Beck added that a way to curb the shortage of baby formula is for women to breast feed.

For more information tips and how you can donate, you can contact Beck at 361-694-5538.