Exclusive look inside $28.5 million Bob Hall Pier rebuild designed to withstand 100-year storms

It's been more than five years since Hurricane Hanna tore down Bob Hall Pier. I got an exclusive walkthrough of the new pier and what's different this time.

"Bob Hall Pier is iconic. Not only in Corpus Christi and Nueces County, but all over the country. I've gotten emails from people about this process from all over the place," Brent Chesney, Nueces County Commissioner, Precinct 4, said.

KRIS 6 News got an exclusive look at how much progress has been made and how close this pier is to finally reopening.

County Judge Connie Scott says she's heard from families, visitors, and especially fishermen, who are eager to get back out here.

"This has been a long-awaited project," Connie Scott, Nueces County Judge, said.

She says she's impressed with the work so far, and even more excited to open this up to the community again.

We also spoke with Commissioner Brent Chesney, who says this new pier is built to a whole different standard.

"We designed it for a 50-year lifespan and a hundred-year storm," Chesney said.

So what's the price tag for an upgrade like this? $28.5 million.

"We've overbuilt it on purpose," Chesney said.

He says the new pier will be wider, longer, taller, and stronger. Made to withstand whatever comes its way.

"It doesn't mean Mother Nature can't get you. But we've spent more money on the construction on purpose so that hopefully it will last a lot longer," Chesney said.

And Chesney says it's not just the design, it's the people behind it.

"There were a lot of local people who were involved in this. From architects to engineers," Chesney said.

He says there's more coming to this area than just the pier. A brand-new restaurant is in the permitting process, with hopes to break ground in January with a new structure going up next to the current one.

And on the other side, the county plans to add a new concession area. He tells us that the project is separate and can take seven to nine months once construction begins.

Eventually, the Parks Board will open bids for businesses to apply — but he says they're not ready just yet.

Chesney says the goal is to have the pier finished by late February. Once it opens, he expects new energy — and new business — to come back to the island.

