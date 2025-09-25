Everhart Road to close overnight Thursday for water service extension work

A section of Everhart Road in Corpus Christi will be completely closed overnight Thursday to allow crews to extend new water services to area businesses.

The City of Corpus Christi announced the closure will run from South Padre Island Drive to Lamont Street, beginning Thursday night, September 26, at 11:00 p.m. and ending Friday morning, September 27, at 6:00 a.m.

The temporary closure will allow contractors to extend new water services to businesses in the area, aimed at improving infrastructure and service reliability. During the same timeframe, crews will also pour concrete at McArdle Road as part of ongoing road improvement efforts.

Motorists should plan alternative routes during the closure period. The city will place detour signs and traffic control devices to guide drivers safely around the work zone.

The improvements are part of the city's ongoing commitment to maintaining and upgrading essential services for the community. Officials are asking for the public's patience and cooperation during the construction work.

