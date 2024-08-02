Esperanza de Tejas kick off their Project 6 initiative at Travis Elementary

CORPUS CHRISTI — Esperanza de Tejas kicked off their Project 6 initiative on Friday, August 2nd at W.B. Travis Elementary.

Studies show that 90% of child's brain is fully developed by the age of 5. The Project 6 initiative focuses on healthy sleeping and napping to improve memory and emotional regulation in children 3 to 6 years old.

They provided 75 nap mats to the school ensuring each child who naps has one for the upcoming school year. 200 individual packets of laundry, 100 toothbrushes, and various school supplies were also donated.

Fernando Arevalo Ezperanza de Tejas pose for a photo

Project 6 will be starting educational workshops, and support groups for parents. These sessions will also provide assistance to help navigate resources for developmental delays, access special equipment, and find community support.

Ezperanza de Tejas is always in need of donations of diapers, wipes, formula, school supplies, and kid's clothing. Ezperanza de Tejas does not resale, 100% goes directly back into the community.