ERCOT issues Weather Watch alert through August 27

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — ERCOT has extended its Weather Watch alert through August 27 for the state of Texas.
The continued higher temperatures forecasted for the next several days can cause a high electrical demand with the potential for lower reserves.
However, grid conditions are expected to be normal and there will be enough energy to meet electrical demands, so there is no expectation of an energy emergency at this time.
To keep an eye on the electric use and grid conditions, click here.
ERCOT has 4 levels of grid conditions.
Normal grid conditions
No action needed
Weather Watch
Monitor ERCOT grid conditions
Voluntary Conservation Notice
ERCOT requests Texans to voluntarily conserve power during specific conservation period
Energy Emergency (EEA)
EEA Level 1 - Low reserves
EEA Level 2 - Lower reserves
EEA Level 3 - Extremely low energy reserves. Controlled outages possible.