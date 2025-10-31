End of an Era: Historic Harbor Bridge center span comes down

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After days of patiently waiting, the center span of the old Harbor Bridge finally came down, marking the start of a new chapter in Corpus Christi’s history.

Since Monday, neighbors from across the Coastal Bend gathered near the Corpus Christi Water Gardens to catch one last glimpse of the bridge before the center span was lowered. Windy conditions delayed the process for several days, but on Thursday, under clear skies and calm winds, the long-anticipated moment arrived.

“It’s everything that represents Corpus Christi,” said neighbor, Carlos Lopez, who came to watch the bridge come down with his son. “I was here on Monday and it was delayed, but I wanted to come back so we could witness this together.”

The process of lowering the bridge’s center span took more than nine hours. Many onlookers brought lawn chairs, cameras and snacks, spending the day reflecting on what the bridge has meant to the city.

“I love this kind of history,” neighbor, Timothy Paris, said. “I’m a history buff, and this is something I’ll never forget.”

For more than 60 years, the old Harbor Bridge has stood as a symbol of connection and community, linking downtown Corpus Christi to the Northside and Portland. For many residents, it’s more than steel and concrete.

“It’s historical, it’s a fabulous thing,” longtime resident, Nancy Beyer, said. “It’s been part of our lives. We’ve been driving over this bridge all our lives.”

Some neighbors are now asking whether they’ll have a chance to keep a piece of the old bridge as a souvenir. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) told KRIS 6 News they’re working with Flatiron/Dragados to coordinate future options for residents to commemorate the structure.

TxDOT also confirmed the barge and center span will be transported to a dock at the Port of Corpus Christi’s Inner Harbor. There’s no word yet on when the entire bridge will be completely removed.

