Emergency water main repair causes service disruptions in multiple Kingsville neighborhoods

KINGSVILLE, Tx — City of Kingsville water construction crews are to repair an emergency water main break at the intersection of N. 17th Street and E. Richard Avenue, which is affecting water service to numerous residential areas across the city.

The emergency repair is impacting customers in the following locations:

The 1100 – 1200 blocks E Ave B, the 1100 – 1200 blocks E Ave A, the 1100 – 1200 blocks E Nettie Ave, the 1100 – 1200 blocks E Ella Ave, the 1100 – 1600 blocks E Santa Gertrudis Ave, the 1200 – 1400 blocks E Richard Ave, the 1600 block Connellvilla, the 200 block Fairview Dr, the 1000 – 1100 blocks Fairview Dr, the 100 – 200 blocks W Fairview Dr, the 100 – 200 blocks E Fairview Dr, the 1300 – 1400 blocks Brookshire St, the 1000 – 1100 Gillette St, the 600 – 1100 bocks N 16th St, the 600 – 1100 blocks N 17th St, and the 600 block N 19th St.

Kingsville officials estimate repair time should last about 12 hours.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, but please know crews are working diligently to restore services as soon as possible," the city stated on social media.

Customers experiencing water service issues or those seeking updates on the repair progress are encouraged to contact the City of Kingsville at 361-595-8040 during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

For utility billing questions or service-related concerns following the restoration of water service, residents can reach the Utility Billing Department at (361) 592-5281.

