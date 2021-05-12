Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Emergency room in Portland celebrates 10 years of caring for community

Many attend the opening of ER24/7 Portland
items.[0].videoTitle
The new ER 24/7 in Portland is now open.
The new ER 24/7 emergency medical center is open in Portland
Posted at 10:00 PM, May 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-11 23:01:20-04

PORTLAND, Texas — The new ER 24/7 in Portland is now open.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday for the medical center located at 1702 U.S. Highway 181, Suite A-11.

The Corpus Christi Medical Center rebranded the old Northshore facility into the new facility.

ER 24/7 Portland is a full-service emergency care facility.

"This brings emergency care, quality care, exceptional care to the city of Portland and the surrounding communities," said Eric Evans, CEO of Corpus Christi Medical Center.

The Corpus Christi Medical Center is also celebrating 10 years of serving Portland and the surrounding areas.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education