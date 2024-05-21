Emergency Operations Center coming to Duval County

The former juvenile detention center in San Diego will be renovated into a Emergency Operations Center.

The building was built in 1999. It was left vacant in 2020.

With funding from Congressman Henry Cuellar - the county received $3 million.

The old Duval County Juvenile Detention Center will soon become a facility that will be used by emergency officials who's focus will be to save lives. The former juvenile detention center will soon be transformed into a hub for county first responders and other emergency personnel.

This brick building, with only small windows and barbed wire marking the exterior, has been standing in San Diego since 1999.

“The building was already here. It was built for juvenile kids detention center,” Sally Lichtenberger, Duval County Emergency Management Coordinator said.

Now, it will be transformed into Duval County’s first Emergency Operation Center. It is located at 4998 South Farm-to-Market 1329 in San Diego.

“Border patrol, DPS, the county, city units (will be housed at the EOC),” Duval County Judge Arnoldo Cantu said.

All of Duval County emergency personnel will be under one roof.

“Everybody will be here in one location already versus them trying to get to the location during a storm or a fire or something. They’ll already be here. And that’s very crucial,” Lichtenberger said.

Congressman Henry Cuellar was able to secure $3 million for the old vacant detention center to finally be a state-of-the-art EOC.

“Let’s say there is some sort of hurricane. And somebody needs to come here – they will have space they will have beds here if the community needs it. But also, for the first responders they will have that living quarters also,” Cuellar said.

The grant allows an old building to be put back into good use.

Officials said the renovations will take a year to complete and then be handed over to county emergency officials.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.