Electricity bill assistance offered by city for select groups.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi's Limited Utility Assistance Program will be accepting applications from low-income seniors, persons with disabilities, and veterans needing help with their electricity bills. That assistance is limited to no more than $500 per household.

The program is expected to serve approximately 260 households, according to a press release from the city.

Eligibility will be limited to households with an income at or below 50 percent of the area median income.

For a one-person household, that income limit is $27,150. The limit for a family of four must be below $38,750 a year.

Applications are available online at cctexas.com/gmd, at City-operated senior centers, and the Neighborhood Services Department at City Hall. Applications are also available to people in the Senior Companion Program.

Applications can be submitted by email to utilityassistanceprogram@cctexas.com or dropped off at the Neighborhood Services Department, 2nd Floor City Hall, 1201 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, TX 78401. Applications are not accepted at City-operated senior centers.

For more information, call 3-1-1 or visit cctexas.com/gmd [cctexas.com].

