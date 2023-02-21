Education to Employment Partners received $20,000 from AT&T Foundation to help launch IGNITE Tech Academy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Education to Employment Partners (E2E) has been granted $20,000 from the AT&T Foundation to help improve workforce training and further employment opportunities for residents of Nueces County.

Education to Employment Partners (E2E) is a community-based nonprofit organization, and they are working closely with the City of Corpus Christi and Coastal Compass Education & Career Resource Center (Coastal Compass).

E2E has created the IGNITE Tech Academy, which will provide participants with access to education and training to further their skills and help them transition into the rapidly growing world of IT.

"We are so grateful to the AT&T Foundation and to Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette M. Guajardo for supporting efforts to provide local residents with this amazing opportunity. Workforce training in the IT sector is a high-demand pathway for our region, and successful completion of this training will lead to increased wages for those who choose to participate," said Jeff West, Executive Director of E2E.

Organizers said they are very excited to help provide yet another direct path to innovation and technology here in Corpus Christi.

"Helping fund the Ignite Tech Academy provides life-changing opportunities to students. At AT&T, we continuously strive to be a leader in innovation and technology. Our proof is in our products, offers, and most importantly, the work we are doing in the community," said J.D. Salinas, Vice President for External & Legislative Affairs with AT&T.

With the help of an experienced coordinator, E2E will assist with recruitment, overall program coordination, employability, and transferable skills training. The program's coordinator will also assist with employer matching for on-the-job training or workforce employment.

"After rigorous in-person classroom instruction, hands-on training, and demonstration of their digital literacy, participants will receive an industry-recognized certification, the CompTIA A+," said organizers.

As part of the program, participants will also be connected with local businesses and organizations for additional on-the-job training or employment.

The City of Corpus Christi, with E2E and Coastal Compass, will provide training classroom space, technical skills instruction, advertising/marketing support, and assist with matching an employee with an employer.

“This collaborative effort represents a partnership that will improve the lives of local residents while also working to increase the economic vitality of our region. The program will strengthen our workforce and advance economic opportunities by providing employers with a new source of skilled labor," said Mayor Paulette Guajardo.

E2E direct service programs and collective impact initiatives include the following: