Economic challenges impact Alice pumpkin patch fundraising for local missions

Pumpkin-picking season is underway in Alice, but economic hardships are creating new challenges for local pumpkin patches throughout the Coastal Bend that serve as community gathering places and fundraising venues.

For more than a decade, Cornerstone Baptist Church at 1200 North Stadium in Alice has hosted a fall pumpkin patch tradition that brings families together while supporting local and international missions.

Every year, families visit the church's pumpkin patch to pick out their pumpkins and create lasting memories. The tradition has become a cornerstone of the community's fall activities.

"I think it's a great option for our community to be able to come together," Josie Chavarria said.

Chavarria, a stay-at-home mother of four, has brought her children to the patch for years. She brought her children's daycare group to visit, acknowledging that while pumpkins cost more than at big box stores, the experience is worth the investment.

"It's more about the opportunity for your family to have a good day spent together," Chavarria said.

For Cornerstone Baptist Church, the pumpkin patch serves a purpose beyond creating memories. Every dollar raised goes directly back into local and international missions, including funding water wells in Africa, providing flood relief in Central Texas, and supporting nonprofits like the Alice Food Bank.

However, this season has brought unexpected challenges. Pumpkin Patch Director David Johnson said they are seeing fewer sales compared to previous years.

"I just think people are watching what they're spending and rightfully so. The people that do buy pumpkins from us — it's definitely a service to support missions," Johnson said.

The patch typically hosts about 600 students on field trips throughout the season, along with nursing home tours and other community visits. In past years, the fundraiser has raised close to $5,000 for missions, but recent years have seen donations fall to less than half of that amount.

Despite the financial challenges, organizers say the community's supportive spirit remains strong. Local businesses, schools, and ranchers continue to step in and help however they can.

The pumpkin patch will remain open until Halloween, with organizers hoping to raise a couple thousand dollars for their mission work.

