Early voting begins Oct. 23 for Nov. 7 election

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The CCRTA offers free rides for the first day of early voting (Oct. 23) and on election day (Nov. 7).

Early voting for the November 7 election, which includes 14 state propositions, begins Oct. 23 and runs through November 3.

The propositions cover numerous topics, including farming, child care, net worth taxes, valorem taxation, higher education, electric facilities, cost of living adjustments, and state parks, to name a few.

Residents in Robstown will vote on a city council race, while residents out in Ingleside and Tulosos Midway will vote on several school district proposals.

The citizens of the city of Corpus Christi will vote on Proposition A, which is focused on replacing the expiring Type A sales and use taxes by adopting a sales and use tax at the rate of 1/4 of 1% (being 0.250 cents per $1 ), maintaining the same sales and use tax rate that now exists within the City. If Proposition A proceeds, the taxes will be used for the construction, renovation, maintenance, and operations of Regional Parks, commercial/industrial streets, the Convention Center Complex, and more destination flights at Corpus Christi International Airport.

Main Early Voting Location:



NUECES COUNTY COURTHOUSE

901 Leopard St., Corpus Christi, Texas 78401

BISHOP MULTI-PURPOSE BUILDING (Side Meeting Room)

115 Ash St. Bishop, Texas 78343

115 Ash St. Bishop, Texas 78343

CARROLL HIGH SCHOOL - OLD CAMPUS

5301 Weber Rd. Corpus Christi, Texas 78411

5301 Weber Rd. Corpus Christi, Texas 78411

DEAF & HARD OF HEARING CENTER

5151 McArdle Rd. Corpus Christi, Texas 78411

5151 McArdle Rd. Corpus Christi, Texas 78411

ETHEL EYERLY SENIOR CENTER (Small Social Room)

654 Graham Rd. Corpus Christi, Texas 78418

654 Graham Rd. Corpus Christi, Texas 78418

GREENWOOD SENIOR CENTER (Main Social Hall)

4040 Greenwood Dr. Corpus Christi, Texas 78416

4040 Greenwood Dr. Corpus Christi, Texas 78416

HILLTOP COMMUNITY CENTER (SW 1)

11425 Leopard St. Corpus Christi, Texas 78410

11425 Leopard St. Corpus Christi, Texas 78410

ISLAND PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH (Annex Building)

14030 Fortuna Bay Dr. Corpus Christi, Texas 78418

14030 Fortuna Bay Dr. Corpus Christi, Texas 78418

JOHNNY CALDERON BUILDING (Auditorium)

701 E. Main Ave. Robstown, Texas 78380

701 E. Main Ave. Robstown, Texas 78380

PORT ARANSAS COMMUNITY CENTER

408 N. Alister St, Texas 78373

408 N. Alister St, Texas 78373

TULOSO-MIDWAY ISD ADMIN BUILDING (Board Room)

9760 La Branch Corpus Christi, Texas 78410

9760 La Branch Corpus Christi, Texas 78410

VETERANS MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL (Auditorium)

3750 Cimarron Blvd. Corpus Christi, Texas 78414

3750 Cimarron Blvd. Corpus Christi, Texas 78414



Curbside voting will be available at all locations, so call (361) 888-0303 for more information.

Eligibility Requirements for Voting by Mail:



65 years of age or older on Election Day;

Disabled;

Expecting to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day;

Expected absence from the county (ballot must be mailed outside the county)

Confined in jail, but otherwise eligible



Completing and Submitting an Application for Ballot by Mail (ABBM):

You may send in your application for a ballot by mail to the Early Voting Clerk by:

In-person delivery (by voter only);

Regular Mail;

Common or contract carrier; or

Email *

For more information on the November 7, 2023, Joint Constitutional Election, visit Nueces County's website here.