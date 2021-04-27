Tuesday morning fire severely damages NGO's Restaurant and neighboring hair salon

ROCKPORT, Texas — An early morning fire broke out at the Live Oak Plaza shopping center Tuesday morning, damaging several Rockport businesses.

Rockport police say the fire started at NGO's Restaurant around 3:30 a.m. Thanks to the quick response of volunteer fire departments from Fulton, Rockport, and Lamar, most of the shopping center was saved with NGO's and RK Style sustaining the majority of the damage.

“At this time, the site has been sealed up to allow for proper examination. The State Fire Marshal will take over upon their arrival on Wednesday,” said Rockport Police Chief Greg Stevens in a statement.

No injuries associated with the fire have been reported.