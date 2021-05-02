Duke It Out Boxing Club presents its Inaugural TKO Gala

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Non Profit Organization, Duke It Out Boxing Club is working to make kids not only great boxers but well rounded adults by achieving their goals inside the classroom and in the gym.

This coming fall, Duke It Out Boxing Club will present its first annual TKO Gala with guest speaker "Sugar" Ray Leonard on October 29 at The Omni Hotel beginning at 5pm.

The organization started out of Coach Duke's garage in 2018, with just him and three boxers and now it is a non profit that works with more than 25 boxers of all ages.

For more information about Duke It Out Boxing and purchase tickets to the Gala visit here.

