Drug stash found in Ms. Pac-Man arcade

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 6:25 AM, Nov 02, 2022
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to the U.S. Attorney's Office Southern District of Texas, 44-year-old Jose Adame Jr., from Corpus Christi, recently admitted a charge of possession with intent to distribute more than 100 grams of heroin.

A release states officials found of 389.2 grams of black tar heroin, crack cocaine, a digital scale, and $4,000 cash in a kitchen cabinet on April 1, when a search warrant was issued by officials.

Several large bags of marijuana were also found inside a Ms. Pac-Man arcade gaming cabinet.

Adame faces up to 40 years in federal prison and a possible $5 million maximum fine when sentenced on Feb. 14, 2023.

He will remain in custody until the sentencing hearing.

