Drivers can expect lower gas prices in 2024

Posted at 9:24 AM, Dec 29, 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Gas prices will fall in 2024 for the second year in a row, according to GasBuddy.com.

GasBuddy released its 2024 outlook ahead of the new year, which predicts the national average for the price of regular unleaded gasoline will fall from $3.51 a gallon to $3.38 next year. 

The prices at the pump here in the Coastal Bendare an average of $2.44 as of Dec. 28. The cheapest gallon of gas is going for $2.48 at Sam's Club, located at 4833 South Padre Island Drive. And in Rockport, a gallon of gas will cost you $2.43 at the H-E-B off State Highway 35 North.

However, experts say the national average is expected to rise to about $4 — with drivers in some cities on the West Coast paying $6 per gallon during Summer of 2024.

GasBuddy says some variables could cause unpredictability, including weather-related issues, unexpected outages, and the presidential election. Although the company says the U.S. is in a good position to avoid record prices. 

GasBuddy notes that the United States is now producing oil at record levels, offsetting cuts by OPEC+. 

"The global refining picture continues to improve, providing more capacity and peace of mind that record-setting prices will stay away from the pump in 2024," De Haan said.

If GasBuddy's prediction holds, the company says drivers would spend about $2,400 less in gas next year than they did in 2023. 

For a full list of Corpus Christi gas prices, click here.

