Driver identified in Friday morning fatal crash on SH 285

UPDATE: Dec. 12; 2:11 pm

A fatal two-vehicle crash early Friday morning on State Highway 285 west of Riviera has left a 21-year-old driver dead, authorities say.

At about 6:01 a.m. on Dec. 12, DPS troopers were notified of the collision. Troopers determined that a 2009 Nissan Sentra, driven eastbound by Angel Brizeno, 21, of Mission, was traveling in rainy, foggy conditions when it drifted onto the eastbound shoulder. The Sentra overcorrected while attempting to return to its lane and crossed into the westbound lane, where it was struck on the passenger side by a 2017 Freightliner hauling a trailer.

The 47-year-old driver of the Freightliner was not injured. Brizeno was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Christopher Lee.

State Highway 285 was closed for several hours while investigators worked the scene; the roadway reopened at 12:34 p.m. The crash remains under investigation by troopers from the Kingsville Highway Patrol Office.

UPDATE: Dec. 12; 1:11 pm

According to Staff Sergeant Rob Mallory, Highway 285 near Riviera has been reopened as of 12:34 p.m. following a deadly crash that occurred Friday morning just after 6 a.m.

ORIGINAL: Dec. 12; 7:48 am

A fatal collision between a truck tractor semi-trailer and a passenger vehicle has closed Highway 285 near Riviera Friday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash occurred shortly after 6 a.m. on Highway 285 just outside Riviera. DPS troopers confirmed one fatality at the scene.

The highway remains shut down between Riviera as investigators work to determine the cause of the crash. Motorists traveling between U.S. Highway 281 and U.S. Highway 77 are being rerouted to Highway 141.

DPS has not yet released the identity of the victim pending notification of next of kin.

Officials have not provided an estimated time for when the roadway will reopen.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

