Driver cited after CCPD officer in Enduro Unit was struck Wednesday morning

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Corpus Christi Police Department briefly shut down Lipan Street from N Carancahua Street to North Tancahua Street on Wednesday morning around 7:45 a.m. after a crash involving a CCPD officer.

According to CCPD Captain Timothy Frazier, an officer in the Enduro Unit was traveling westbound on Lipan, just past Carancahua Street, when a driver pulling out of her private driveway failed to see the officer and struck him.

"He's got some minor injuries to his leg, and he's been transported to the local hospital, and he should be fine," said Capt. Frazier.

Police say the driver who struck the officer is being cited for failure to yield from a private drive. Investigators re-opened the road shortly after gathering evidence.