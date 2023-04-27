Driscoll Children's Hospital receives $1 million donation from volunteers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Driscoll Children's Hospital received a big donation in celebration of its 70th anniversary.

On Wednesday, the hospital was presented with $1 million from the Auxiliary to Driscoll Children's Hospital

This organization is made up with more than 175 volunteers across South Texas who dedicate their time volunteering at the hospital and organizing fundraisers.

Karen Bartek is the president of the auxiliary. She told KRIS 6 news every volunteer puts their heart into helping .

"We love doing it," said Bartek. "All of the volunteers of the auxiliary give back with serving hands and caring hearts. They help out and they love what they're doing and taking care of the families and the children."

Wednesday's donation will support four Driscoll projects throughout South Texas. That includes the Heart Center at Driscoll's main campus in Corpus Christi; a new outdoor play area at the main campus and creation of an endowment for the Driscoll Children's Hospital Neonatal Care Center at CHRISTUS Spohn–South.

The Auxiliary to Driscoll Children's Hospital is always accepting monetary and toy donations.

