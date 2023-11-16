Driscoll Children's Hospital provides free car seat test, hoping to save young lives

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Did you know that 8 of 10 parents install their child's car seat incorrectly? That is according to data from Driscoll Children's Hospital. It's that kind of stat that had the hospital teaming up with the organization Safe Kids Coastal Bend and Ed Hicks Imports.

They put on free car seat inspection event Wednesday over at Ed Hicks Imports on SPID. They make sure car seats were secured correctly, fit the size of the child, and they made sure the car seat didn't have a recall.

Driscoll's Injury Prevention Department provides these free inspections by appointment. Just give them a call at 361-694-6700.

