DPS urges driver safety throughout holiday weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many folks are expected to hit the road today.

DPS troopers have a reminder to buckle up and drive safely.

Right now, troopers beefing up patrols, looking for speeding, distracted and drunk drivers.

And there's something else troopers want to remind you about.

“Definitely drive friendly,” DPS Sgt. Nathan Brandley said. “We don't need any road rage now that things have been lifted in the state and you can go more places and are out and about. So drive friendly and drive safe.”

Troopers will be out in full force through the end of today.

